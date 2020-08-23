Metro Exodus studio 4A Games said back in February that it was excited about PlayStation 5 features that Sony hadn’t fully unveiled at the time. We now know that at least one of those features that the studio is looking forward to is ray tracing.

4A Games has made no secret of its desire to work with next-gen ray tracing technology going forward, and in a recent interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine, executive producer Jon Bloch reiterated this.

“We are fully committed to ray tracing moving forward, and to see that available on the PS5 is probably the biggest feature we’re excited about,” he said. “The faster SSD will help a lot with player experience, but adding support for ray tracing is the sort of thing that to us shows a true generational leap in the hardware.”

Bloch also foresees DualSense’s features adding value to its Metro franchise.

“Probably the first that comes to mind for Metro would be getting that tactile feedback of pressure as you pump up a pneumatic rifle,” he continued.

Speaking to Digital Foundry in February, 4A Games CTO Oles Shishkovstov said that the studio wants to “fully” utilize ray tracing going forward and wants to drop “old-school” techniques. He revealed that 4A Games has been internally experimenting with the technology and has seen “spectacular results.”

“You will need to wait to see what we implement into our future projects,” Shishkovstov teased.

4A Games was recently acquired by Saber Interactive and is currently working on a new IP as well as a Metro multiplayer experience.

[Source: OPM via PSU]