WB Montreal finally unveiled its next game at DC FanDome yesterday, in which Batman is dead and its up to a team of four to protect Gotham City.

Gotham Knights is a brand-new, open-world, third-person action role-playing game that puts players in the shoes of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Each character will come with unique abilities, gear, weapons, and customizable suit. You can play solo or team up with a friend for two-player online co-op.

Check out a trailer and official character profiles below.

Robin – Tim Drake may be the youngest of the Batman Family but he's also the smartest and a master of deductive reasoning. Tim is a true believer in Batman's mission and is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs a hero rather than by personal loss. Batman was a mentor of the highest caliber who personified the type of man Tim hopes to become. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in the art of stealth, Tim also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences, all of which sets the stage for him to accomplish any mission.

Batgirl – Few people can match Barbara Gordon in terms of raw willpower and determination. Barbara has always been a person of action. In her mind, backing down is never an option. Having one of Gotham City's most well-known police commissioners as a father had a massive impact on her. Jim Gordon gave his life for Gotham, and now she wants to make sure it wasn't in vain. After a face-off that put Barbara in a wheelchair, she became Oracle, a powerful information and communications expert. But her father's death spurred her to train and recover from her wounds so that she could return to active duty as Batgirl. Barbara is highly trained in a variety of fighting styles, such as kickboxing, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Her signature weapon is the tonfa. Barbara also displays great skill when it comes to hacking or coding in computers and technological systems to dig for information. Nightwing – Dick Grayson is a natural leader, an optimist, and the most charismatic of the Batman Family. He grew up in an unorthodox but loving circus family, so he values close personal bonds. Dick believes that, for the fight to be worth it, there must be something real to fight for; and that something has always been other people. He was Batman's first protégé before ecoming a hero in his own right. Dick boasts mastery in acrobatics and is an expert at taking down enemies with his signature dual escrima sticks.

Gotham Knights will release for current-gen and next-gen platforms in 2021.