Hangar 13 Would Be ‘Thrilled’ to Make a New Mafia Game If Given the Opportunity

Mafia III developer Hangar 13 has said that it would be “thrilled” to make another Mafia installment should the opportunity arise but alluded that Mafia: Definitive Edition would have to do well in order to help make a case for a new entry.

In an interview with SegmentNext, a representative was asked if Hangar 13 had plans for Mafia 4, to which they said:

We hope fans enjoy Definitive Edition. If it does well, we may be able to channel our energy towards a new installment. I know our team would be thrilled to make another Mafia game if the opportunity arises. In the meantime, we are working on another project. I can’t tell you anything about it yet, but suffice to say, we’re excited about it.

The Mafia franchise has always received a mixed reception but has garnered a cult following over the years. Despite lukewarm reviews, Mafia III has sold over seven million copies as of March 2020, exceeding Take-Two’s expectations. The publisher has ramped up efforts to introduce the franchise to a wider audience.

Unfortunately, the recent release of Mafia II: Definitive Edition failed to impress but we still have our hopes up for Mafia: Definitive Edition.

“We have invested a lot of hard work in Mafia: Definitive Edition,” Hangar 13 told SegmentNext. “We completely rebuilt the city of Lost Heaven from scratch; we re-recorded the orchestral score; we re-recorded all of the dialogue and captured the facial performances of our actors; we added new vehicles, a melee combat system, a new lighting model, and numerous audio improvements to our engine; and we completely overhauled the core shooting and driving mechanics.”

Mafia: Definitive Edition will release on September 25th.

[Source: SegmentNext]