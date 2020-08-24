It would seem the hard drive space requirement for Marvel’s Avengers is quite demanding. The title’s PlayStation 4 version will require a whopping 90GB of free space, according to the literature featured on back of the game box.

Such information comes courtesy of YouTuber TheRelaxingEnd, who over the weekend posted an unboxing video for Marvel’s Avengers’ Earth’s Mightiest Edition on PS4. At about the 1:27 mark of the video, which runs just over nine minutes in length, the camera pans over the various details featured on the back of the collector’s edition box. As the camera slowly moves along, it’s easy to spot a small icon that shares information about the 90GB minimum.

Check out TheRelaxingEnd’s full unboxing in the video linked below:

Marvel’s Avengers‘ 90GB file size is nearly as massive as The Last of Us Part II’s 100GB requirement (physical version). Comparatively, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima necessitated a mere 45GB of space at launch. As DualShocker’s notes, though, it’s possible Marvel’s Avengers‘ file size will clock in at a slightly lower number thanks to compressed files. However, players should still plan on having a considerable amount of free space available, since it is presently unknown whether a day one patch may factor into the equation.

Marvel’s Avengers is slated to hit stores on September 4th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. All who purchase a current-gen copy of Crystal Dynamics’ latest will receive access to a free next-gen upgrade for the PS5/Xbox Series X. Come October, fans can get their hands on the title’s soundtrack vinyl from Mondo. Preorders are already live online.

[Source: TheRelaxingEnd on YouTube via DualShockers]