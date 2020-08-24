Late last week, the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared a brand-new screenshot (displayed in the feature image). In the still image, the player character V chats with a man named Kirk, whose dialogue appears on-screen with subtitles. The text’s neon blue hue and small font size understandably caused a wave of concern, as many Twitter users noted they had a hard time reading the words. Thankfully, the studio allayed said concerns, revealing that players will be able to adjust the color and size of subtitles.

In response to a question about the text’s legibility, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account responded as follows:

You’ll be able to adjust those (color / size) — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 23, 2020

As of yet, the developer hasn’t shown subtitle customization in images or videos. Still, it’s good to know that accessibility is being taken into account. Hopefully, such attention to detail will extend to other forms of in-game text, such as menus, collectible documents, etc. Far too many games in recent memory have neglected to launch with even basic accessibility options for in-game text. The robust number of options within The Last of Us Part II set a standard, though. Here’s to hoping other studios will aim to follow it in future endeavors.

CD Projekt RED showed off more of Cyberpunk 2077 in action earlier this month. Most notably, the Lifepaths and various weapon types received some of the spotlight.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases digitally and at retail later this year on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Those who purchase a copy on current-gen consoles can expect to receive a free next-gen upgrade for the PS5/Xbox Series X.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]