This past Saturday saw WB Games Montréal finally unveil its long-rumored Batman game. Except Gotham Knights, apparently, won’t feature the Caped Crusader at all. The Bat-family sits center stage instead, holding the fort down as best they can in Batman’s absence. Interestingly, despite what the reveal trailer‘s opening indicates, Gotham Knights is not a continuation of the Batman: Arkham franchise.

Following the game’s DC FanDome reveal, Comicbook.com reached out to the studio for clarification. A representative shared the following statement with the outlet: “Gotham Knights is an original story set in DC’s Batman Universe and not connected to the Arkham series.”

Suffice it to say, this seems a rather intriguing revelation. As noted above, the teaser trailer opens in a way that suggests Gotham Knights is indeed an Arkhamverse entry. The first few seconds feature voice over from a news report about a building collapsing with Bruce Wayne trapped inside. Not too long thereafter, the same report confirms his death. Many may recall that Arkham Knight’s Knightfall Protocol resulted in Bruce destroying Wayne Manor while he and Alfred were on the premises. Thus, it’s easy to see why fans assumed Gotham Knights served as a continuation.

However, there does exist one key clue in the teaser that points to a different continuity. In his video to the Bat-family, Bruce makes mention of Jim Gordon’s death. Gordon, of course, is still alive and well at the end of Arkham Knight. All in all, it begs the question of why the Bat’s death in the new story so closely resembles his (supposed) passing in the Arkham series. Perhaps this much will become clear once Gotham Knights arrives. (It’s worth noting that Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad title is an Arkhamverse adventure.)

The title will launch in 2021 on the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Comicbook.com]