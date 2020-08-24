Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games are preparing to show off even more of Mafia: Definitive Edition in the days ahead. During gamescom: Opening Night Live, which is scheduled for Thursday, August 27th at 11:00am PST, a new narrative trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition will go live.

The developers shared the news with fans in the following post on Twitter:

Tune in to @Gamescom’s #OpeningNightLive for the next Mafia: Definitive Edition narrative trailer! Watch live 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/XQkWlS7Ejp pic.twitter.com/7kL7H6ozn8 — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) August 24, 2020

Mafia: Definitive Edition isn’t like the remastered rereleases for Mafia II and Mafia III, both of which launched digitally in May, both individually and as part of the Mafia Trilogy. Hangar 13 remade the classic 2002 title, accounting for modern graphics and gameplay controls. Players will even have the option to adjust the original game’s notoriously strict police presence settings.

However, long-time fans interested in the classic experience are not being left out in the cold. According to Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman, the team is working on a Classic Mode, a feature that boasts “all the settings dialed into what the experience was like if you’ve played the original Mafia.”

The first gameplay footage of Mafia: Definitive Edition hit the web late last month, showing off stunning visuals and improved gameplay mechanics. During the 14-minute video, Blackman walked players through cutscenes, the recreation of Lost Heaven, and “A Trip to the Country”–a mission set near the middle of the game.

2K Games originally planned to release Mafia: Definitive Edition in August, but pushed the title to a new date. The remake will now launch for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on September 25th. Players who purchased the Mafia Trilogy will have instant access to it once the game is released next month.

[Source: Mafia Trilogy on Twitter]