The Wonder Boy franchise is continuing forward into the future with members of the original development team in tow. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with a full reveal and trailer coming at the gamescom: Awesome Indies event on August 29. Developed by Artdink and ININ Games, Asha in Monster World features series creator Ryuichi Nishizawa, original composer Shinichi Sakamoto, character designer Maki Ōzora, and chief creative officer Takanori. Kurihara. It looks like the gang is back together.

The Wonder Boy/Monster World franchise is one of those games you probably have from one of those Sega Genesis Retro Collection sets that you bought at one point for five dollars but never played anything but five minutes of Altered Beast and realized the folly of rose-tinted glasses. Asha is actually the protagonist from one of those Wonder Boy games, specifically 1994’s Monster World IV. The two previous recent entries in the series include 2017’s Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and 2018’s Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, both of which received praise for their aesthetic and old-school feel.

At this point, we don’t know a lot about Asha in Monster World other than that it looks like it’s headed for an early 2021 release, and it’s easy to suspect at this point that it will end up on the PlayStation 5, though no announcement regarding the next-gen platform for the game has been made. Regardless, it’s great to see Asha and Pepelogoo make their return to the center stage. Keep an eye out for more information from gamescom later this week.

[Source: IGN Spain]