PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 25, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
PSVR Games
PS4 Games
- Air Hockey $9.99
- Alphaset by POWGI $7.99
- Arcade Archives LIGHTNING FIGHTERS $7.99
- Cinders $19.99
- Death end re;Quest 2 $49.99
- Descenders PS+ $22.49/$24.99
- Dying Light: Enhanced Edition $29.99
- Giraffe and Annika $29.99
- Gleamlight $19.99
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition $12.99
- Kandagawa Jet Girls — Digital Deluxe Edition $59.99
- Madden NFL 21: Deluxe Edition $79.99
- Madden NFL 21: MVP Edition $99.99
- New Super Lucky’s Tale $39.99
- Norman’s Great Illusion $4.99
- No Straight Roads PS+ $35.99/$39.99
- No Straight Roads – Digital Deluxe Edition PS+ $40.49/$44.99
- Party Panic $16.99
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind PS+ $19.99/$24.99
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $59.99
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition $94.99
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition $49.99
- Road Bustle $0.99
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time $39.99
- Shakedown: Hawaii $19.99
- Street Power Soccer $49.99
- Theme Park Simulator: Rollercoaster Paradise $14.99
- Train Sim World 2 $29.99
- Train Sim World 2: Deluxe Edition $49.99
- Warface – Heroic Edition $14.99
- Warface – Legendary Edition $24.99
PS3 Game
- Shakedown: Hawaii $19.99
PS Vita Games
- Alphaset by POWGI $7.99
- Norman’s Great Illusion $4.99
- Shakedown: Hawaii $19.99