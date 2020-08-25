During Sony’s PlayStation 5 games event in June, Insomniac Games showcased a relatively lengthy demo of PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The studio is ready to share even more footage, too. At gamescom: Opening Night Live later in the week, a “longer, uncut” gameplay demo will be on display.

A fan responded to Keighley’s tweet, asking for clarification about the nature of the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart demo. In his reply, the host mentioned this bit of footage will serve as a “full, longer, uncut demo.” A subsequent tweet from Keighley reveals Insomniac developers will join him after the premiere for an interview about the new title.

The game’s original reveal demo consisted of about four minutes of gameplay footage, showcasing the power of the PS5’s custom SSD by letting Ratchet instantly warp between worlds with no loading time. This detail makes it the hallmark of next-gen potential for many eager players. A few days after the event, Insomniac announced the female Lombax present in the footage would indeed resurface as a playable character. Barring confirmation that she hails from another dimension, little to nothing is known about the mysterious purple Lombax. Perhaps Insomniac intends to unleash more details later in the week?

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will stream Thursday, August 27th at 11am PST. Much like the console it will debut on, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart currently lacks a release date, but is not expected to launch this year.

