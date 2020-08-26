Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War joins NBA 2K21 in the next-gen video games price increase. Black Ops Cold War will launch on both PS5 and Xbox Series X at $69.99, a $10 increase from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the same game. In order to get a “free” upgrade to the next-gen version from the current-gen edition, players will need to purchase the $70 cross-gen upgrade edition of the game, which will give access to both the PS4 and PS5 version (when next-gen is available).

There are multiple editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War coming at launch, with cross-gen and separate console ecosystems creating some complexities with what each version gets you. Activision has set up an FAQ to sort them all out.

Digital Standard Edition – Current-Gen – $59.99

The digital standard edition of the game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC includes the base game and two weapon blueprints available at launch. Preordering any digital edition gets you early access into the multiplayer beta later this year, as well as instant access to the Sgt. Woods Operator Bundle for Modern Warfare and Warzone. If you see somebody running around as Woods, you know they are ready for the next Call of Duty.

Digital standard editions can be upgraded to their respective next-gen versions via their respective platforms’ storefronts (though Xbox’s upgrade path is still being worked out). Even if players don’t want to upgrade, the current-gen versions will be playable on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility, but will lack next-gen features like “higher framerate, hardware based ray-tracing, faster load times, and more.”

Physical Standard Edition – Current-Gen – $59.99

These versions don’t include the digital bonuses, just the game on the disc. The PS4 version will contain a digital upgrade path through the PlayStation Store, but you must have the PS4 disc inserted in your PS5 to “authenticate” and run the PS5 version (preventing trade-ins, resale, etc.). The Xbox One physical version, however, cannot be upgraded to the Series X version of the game.

Both games will run on disc-based versions of next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility, but there is no option to play the current-gen physical edition (or upgrade it) on the all-digital PS5 console.

Physical Standard Edition – Next-Gen – $69.99

These versions don’t include the digital bonuses, just the game on the disc. The PS5 version only works with the disc-based version of the console and will not function with the PS4 at all. The Xbox Series X version includes both the Series X and Xbox One editions on the disc, playable on either generation of console.

Digital Cross-Gen Bundle – $69.99

The digital cross-gen bundle includes digital access to the current-gen versions on November 13th, and instant access to next-gen versions when those consoles release. You’ll also get the same digital bonuses referred to above.

Digital Ultimate Edition – $89.99

The digital ultimate edition is the cross-gen bundle with additional bonuses, including the Season 1 Battle Pass bundle, the Land, Sea, and Air pack with operator skins and weapon blueprints, and if you preorder direct through Modern Warfare or Warzone, you’ll instantly get 10 tier skips for your existing battle pass.

Charlie Intel says Activision “confirmed” an increase to the standard editions of all next-gen games, saying “Activision has now confirmed they will be increasing the price of the Standard Edition of next-generation games for their franchise starting with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The ‘Standard Edition’ for Next-gen will include a copy for current-gen users who want to play on that version too.” However, there are some discrepancies in this information. Activision’s FAQ about the various editions of Black Ops Cold War says that the PS5 Physical Edition of the game will not be in any way compatible with the PS4 (the Xbox Series X version will also have the Xbox One version on disc), while presumably still retailing for $70. We’ve reached out to Activision for comment regarding the next-gen game price increase and will update with any additional details or clarification we receive.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X at their respective launches.