Sony has unveiled the free games PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to in September 2020. Come September 1st, members will be able to download PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V. Both titles are to remain accessible via the service until October 5th, when October’s games will go live.

PUBG arguably needs no introduction. The groundbreaking battle royale originally hit Steam’s Early Access program in March 2017. Before long, it began breaking the platform’s concurrent user records. By the time PUBG arrived on PS4, a variety of other online experiences were taking its lead, Fortnite included. Still, there’s nothing quite like the classic PUBG experience, which drops 100 players onto a battlefield in a test to determine the last one standing. Those chicken dinners aren’t going to win themselves.

Street Fighter V, of course, presents PS Plus members with a completely different genre of play. The fighting game first released in early 2016, complete with a massive roster of characters. Online and offline modes are available in the 2D fighter, allowing players to test their skills however they see fit. Street Fighter V’s inclusion as a PS Plus offering couldn’t have come at a better time, either. On September 4th, Street Fighter V PS4 Tournaments will begin for players based in the United States and Canada. Eligible gamers can compete for cash prizes, a “custom in-game title,” and an exclusive PS4 theme. The version of Street Fighter V coming to PS Plus is the base game, and there are a number of additional fighters and add-ons that players can purchase and download to augment the experience.

Again, PUBG and Street Fighter V will become available for PS Plus members on September 1st. Subscribers who haven’t accessed this month’s offerings should act fast, even if just to add to their downloads list. The August PS Plus games—Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys–leave the service on August 31st.

