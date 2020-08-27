Hitman 3 developer and publisher IO Interactive has specified its plans for the title’s early 2021 release. First and foremost, the new Hitman entry launches on PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC via Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on January 20, 2021. Two different versions are in the works: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. Preorders for both will go live throughout the day around the world. In addition, IO confirmed a free next-gen upgrade is on the cards. However, only players who buy Hitman 3 digitally on current-gen will gain access to the free next-gen upgrade. (IO’s blog post on the matter makes no mention of an upgrade for physical copies.)

The Standard Edition, of course, comes with the base game alone and will run $59.99, apparently not making the $10 increase other next-gen titles are making.. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition ($79.99) features the Deluxe Pack–in-game items, exclusive suits for Agent 47, Deluxe Escalations, digital soundtracks, Director Commentary Mission Introduction, and The World of Hitman Digital Book. All of the above feature in the following image:

Preordering either of the two editions will net costumers special bonuses. Said preorder bonuses include the Trinity Pack, which aims to celebrate all three games in IO’s World of Assassination. A total of nine items constitute the Trinity Pack that’s separated into three sets, each of which represents one game in the series. A suit, briefcase, and weapon make up each set. As seen in the image below, the three are color-coded as follows: White represents Hitman, Red is for Hitman 2, and Black is for Hitman 3.

IO Interactive unveiled Hitman 3 during Sony’s PS5 games event back in June. Since then, the developer/publisher has also shared news about full VR support for all three Hitman entries and game modes that fans can expect to see featured. They’ve also shared a quick look at a new location in the game, complete with a “Holmes-like” mystery to solve.

[Source: IO Interactive]