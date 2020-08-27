During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct Mini, Ubisoft unveiled Just Dance 2021. The new Just Dance entry will hit the PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on November 12th. Ubisoft also plans to have the title available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles whenever they land in stores.

Check out the announcement trailer for Just Dance 2021 in the video linked below:

Just Dance 2021 will boast a roster of more than 40 new songs. The tracklist includes artists such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo. At the time of writing, Ubisoft has only unveiled the following 11 tracks:

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

“Que Tire Pa Lante” – Daddy Yankee

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Temperature” – Sean Paul

“Feel Special” – TWICE

“Juice” – Lizzo

“all the good girls go to hell” – Billie Eilish

“In The Navy” – The Sunlight Shakers

“Zenit” – ONUKA

“Heat Seeker” – DREAMERS

A quickplay mode will debut with the new installment, allowing players to “jump straight into a randomized playlist.” Fans should notice improvements to the World Dance Floor mode, too. What the enhancements entail remain under wraps, but they’re bound to make challenging others to dance battles all the more exciting.

Ubisoft intends to bring back classic modes as well, Sweat Mode and Kids Mode included. Plus, all who purchase Just Dance 2021 will gain access to a one-month trial for Just Dance Unlimited. The service is replete with over 550 songs, with more set to release throughout the year.

[Source: Ubisoft]