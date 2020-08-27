Netflix Developing Resident Evil TV Show Starring the Wesker Kids

Rumors and speculation made the rounds last year about a Resident Evil TV show from Netflix. Said rumors picked up steam earlier this year, courtesy of Netflix’s publishing and pulling confirmation of the show’s existence. It’s all official now, though. The streaming giant is indeed developing a live-action Resident Evil series, which will star the Wesker kids. Details are scant at present. However, fans of the franchise can at least look forward to an eight-episode pilot season, with each episode running an hour in length.

Netflix announced the news this morning via one of its Twitter accounts. The tweet features light details about the show, as well as a photo of the first episode’s title page from the script. Check it out in the following post:

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

The script’s title page confirms the show will simply go by the name Resident Evil. A subsequent tweet from the NX account further outlines information about the creative team. Andrew Dabb, Supernatural showrunner, will helm the series for Netflix. Dabb penned the Resident Evil pilot, “Welcome to New Raccoon City,” which Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) will direct. Hughes is also on board to direct the second episode.

Reports from earlier in the year claimed German production company Constantin Film–the company behind Resident Evil films–will produce the series. Netflix has yet to corroborate as much, however.

[Source: NX on Twitter]