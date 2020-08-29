The Arabic version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s in-game store has apparently leaked the upcoming Black Ops Cold War beta’s early access date. According to screenshots provided by Twitter users CODTracker and InfoCODEsp, those who preorder the game will “get early access to the Open Beta starting October 8, first on PS4.”

Activision has yet to officially confirm beta dates but the publisher will be giving away 10,000 beta keys on August 30th during the Call of Duty League matches. There’s no word on how these will be distributed yet but, as previously explained, you’ll need to link your Activision ID and console account, and tune in from either CallofDutyLeague.com or via the Call of Duty mobile app.

Black Ops Cold War will take players back to the early 80s. We recently published an in-depth preview of the game’s campaign so make sure to check it out.

An official overview is as follows:

Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more.

Multiplayer: Engage in deniable operations and signature combat in the next generation of Multiplayer.

Engage in deniable operations and signature combat in the next generation of Multiplayer. Zombies: Players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next evolution of Treyarch’s signature Zombies co-operative experience.

Players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next evolution of Treyarch’s signature Zombies co-operative experience. Warzone: Black Ops Cold War will also support and build on the hit, free-to-play experience Call of Duty: Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer reveal is set for September 9th.

[Source: Charlie INTEL]