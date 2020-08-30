Square Enix has revealed that its Marvel’s Avengers beta tests attracted over six million players worldwide. During this period, the game saw 33 million Ms. Marvel embiggens, 200 million Hulk smashes, over 300 million enemies defeated, 175 thousand legendary gear found, 22 million Hulk Busters summoned, and 35 million Widow’s bites unleashed.

Overall, players spent a cumulative total of 27 million hours playing the beta, out of which three million hours were spent playing as Iron Man. 29 trillion KWH of energy was generated by the character’s arc reactor.

With the stats out of the way, Square Enix released a list of fixes that it has applied to Marvel’s Avengers based on player feedback, and other improvements and updates that it plans to introduce. Without further ado, get the details below.

BETA FIXES (Multiplatform)

General

Various crashes and game becoming unresponsive fixed

Save game optimizations

Matchmaking

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking

Additional matchmaking improvements

Characters

Character Selection improvements: Fixed the issue where you couldn’t select or change Super Heroes

Companion respawn improvements

Hulkbuster: Fixed the issue where the screen would turn black when another Super Hero would use the Hulkbuster

Fixed issue with multiple Super Heroes spawning

Fixed rare issue of players losing certain gear

Various other improvements

Missions and War Zones

Mission Summary improvements: Fixed issues with the Abomination fight

Missing strongbox fixes

Other

Save game optimizations

Fixed several reported crashes

Rare crashes fixes

Added a link to 1st Party store to main menu

FEEDBACK-DRIVEN FEATURES

Camera Shake: Added an option in Settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity

Added an option in Settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity Motion Blur: Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight

Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight Vaulting: Improvement to vaulting: We heard it was a little sticky, so we’ve worked on it!

Improvement to vaulting: We heard it was a little sticky, so we’ve worked on it! Drop Delay: Decreased delay of loot drops: Based on your feedback

Decreased delay of loot drops: Based on your feedback Default Settings: Changed default settings to wide combat camera distance, heavy targeting assistance and matchmaking disabled

DAY ONE PATCH

Improvements to matchmaking

Additional fixes for issues where characters would go out of the environment

Additional UI fixes

Additional performance improvements

FUTURE UPDATES

Ping system in War Zones

Subtitle sizing options

High-contrast mode

Marvel’s Avengers will release globally on September 4th.

[Source: Square Enix]