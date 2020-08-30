Report: EA Targeting October Release for Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster

Rumor has it that Electronic Arts plans to release the Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster sometime in October. This news comes from Venture Beat’s Jeff Grubb, who’s been spot on with his recent insider information and reports.

Grubb reported in a podcast over the weekend (thanks, VGC) that up until last week, EA was still on track to release the remaster sometime in October, but due to uncertainties posed by Covid-19, plans may change. However, Grubb claims to have seen “more than enough evidence” that the remaster is definitely happening and it could be one of EA’s major fall 2020 releases.

Up until like this last week, I know the plan for sure was to announce it in early October, release it later in October. So good news. Maybe bad news, it’s 2020, maybe that could start to slip, it sounds like maybe that’s a possibility, nothing for sure yet. I know it’s real. I’ve seen more than enough evidence to know it’s real, but it’s still 2020 and they haven’t announced it yet. I think they were planning to have this Mass Effect trilogy be the other big thing for $60 this holiday, so that’s why I’m still pretty confident it will make it out, but with everything else falling apart, like across the board, I could see them also wanting to just delay. But that’s not for sure, that’s not a guarantee yet, like that hasn’t even been decided yet, it just seems like it’s a possibility that’s on the table, but last I heard, October.

Back in May, EA revealed in its earnings report that it’s working on a surprise “EA HD title.” The company released no further information but it is believed that the report was referring to the Mass Effect Trilogy.

[Source: Jeff Grubb via VGC]