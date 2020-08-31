A sugar glider takes center stage as the star of Away: The Survival Series in a new gameplay preview, showing off an extended look at the game first revealed last year. Originally a Kickstarter title, the indie-developed survival epic is officially on its way to PS4, Steam, and Xbox One in the year 2021. Have you always wanted to run away from larger predators and chase down bugs like you’re the shark from Jaws? Now’s your big chance. Check out that beautiful footage below, including confirmation that the title is headed to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2021.

Away was given a multitude of new details on the official PlayStation blog yesterday by Andre-Paul Johnson, Head of Growth over at developer Breaking Walls. Originally revealed at last year’s State of Play, the game puts players in the paws of the sugar glider, one of nature’s most terrifying predators. According to Johnson, “In Away, you play as a tiny Sugar Glider as you embark on a journey to save your family. Your adventures will take you across vast environments and immerse you in vibrant ecosystems filled with unique species of plants, insects, and animals.”

But that’s not all! At various points in the game, you’ll be in control of other creatures in this vibrant, lush landscape. Some of the potential targets include beetles, lizards, foxes, and more. How does it happen? Breaking Walls isn’t spilling those details just yet, but the above gameplay video does offer some hints and shows the changeover in action. It should help break of the monotony if gliding from tree to tree and fighting scorpions just isn’t your thing. Boy, let’s hope Away has an Arachnophobia slider like Grounded.

Away: The Survival Series is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2021. There’s no word yet on a next-gen release.