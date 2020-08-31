Publisher Yen Press is teaming with FromSoftware to produce an official Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice art book. The collection in question, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks, packs in more than 300 pages of character designs, concept art, and storyboards. Priced at $50.00 USD or $65.00 CAN, Yen Press’ Sekiro book will launch this fall on October 20th. The paperback is presently available to preorder via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.

This upcoming release should offer plenty of insight into how FromSoftware brought its blood-soaked vision of Japan’s Sengoku Period to life. Get a close look at the cover art for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks in the image featured below:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hit stores in spring 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The title proved an instant success for FromSoftware; it even managed to outperform Dark Souls III’s launch sales. According to Nielsen’s SuperData stats, Sekiro’s launch period saw the action-RPG move over 1.4 million units, compared to Dark Souls III’s 1.2 million copies sold during the same timeframe. The last major sales-related update for Sekiro made the rounds last summer. As of June 30, 2019, the FromSoftware endeavor had shifted an impressive 3.8 million units.

An art book isn’t all Sekiro fans have to look forward to in October. A brand-new update for the game will go live on October 29th, introducing a host of fresh outfits and two modes–Reflections of Strength and Gauntlets of Strength. In addition, a new community-centric feature, Remnants, will roll out with the forthcoming update. FromSoftware plans to release the content across all platforms free of charge.

[Source: Yen Press]