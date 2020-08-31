Apparently, Frogwares’ new Sherlock Holmes-starring adventure, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, will give players plenty of content to wade through. As of now, the developer is eyeing roughly 15 hours of playtime for the main story. Completionists, on the other hand, may find themselves engaged from anywhere between 30 to 40 hours.

According to Lead Narrative Designer Antonina Melnykova (via Gematsu), Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One’s 15-hour narrative will span across five main questlines. In addition, 30 side quests play a major part of the experience, each of which vary in “size and complexity.” Every side quest will present Sherlock with a moral choice, too, though it’s not clear how such qualms may affect the game in general.

Frogwares is also weaving moral-based decisions into the main story. Since Chapter One’s open-world setting explores justice in a more nuanced manner, players may end up choosing sides typically deemed immoral. Melnykova noted as much when outlining how main quests function in-game.

In each main quest you’ll also have several suspects, and whether or not you will find the right one depends on how good a detective you are. You can interpret your clues in a number of ways that can lead to different theories. Some of these theories are easier and more convenient than the others, but it does not mean they’re correct. Once you’ve found your suspect, no matter if they are the right person, you will get a chance to decide their fate. Justice on the island is a bit twisted and our goal is to avoid a black and white morality, so it’s possible you’ll want to side with the wrongdoer.

In sharing all of the above, Frogwares unleashed two new videos. One is your standard teaser trailer, hinting at a “World of Crime.” The other represents a “World Overview,” with a few hints about Chapter One’s “truly bewildering cases” thrown in. Check out both in the videos below:

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is slated to launch sometime in 2021 for the PS4, PS5, PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The prequel will mark Frogwares’ first self-publishing endeavor.

[Source: Frogwares via Gematsu]