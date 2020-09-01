Today another big next-gen hardware question was answered regarding accessory compatibility. High-end cans manufacturer Astro announced the full PS5 and Xbox Series X compatibility listings for its gaming headsets. Good news, everyone: all Astro headsets are “Future Proof, featuring full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5,” albeit with one small $40.00 caveat.

For full audio and voice mixing and compatibility with the PS5, Astro owners will need to purchase the Astro HDMI Adapter, which releases in October for $39.99. According to Astro, “It enables game sound + voice chat mixing and features lagless 4K HDMI video passthrough while adding a TOSLINK optical jack. Current registered owners of Astro products will be able to submit their serial number and email address to receive a $15 discount on purchase on AstroGaming.com. More details to follow on this program.” This seems to confirm that the PS5 will not have an optical out as an option, which will impact any of your sound accessories that require the TOSLINK port.

Though a small adapter beats having to buy a whole new headset. Here’s the full PS5 compatibility list.

A10 Headset Gen 1 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the PS5 Controller.

A20 Wireless Gen 1 – Supports game sound and voice chat via USB. Requires HDMI Adapter for mixing. Gen 2 – Requires an included USB transmitter to transmit game audio and voice chat.

A40 and A40 TR Headsets Gen 1-4 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the PS5 Controller.

MixAmp Pro TR Gen 3 & Gen 4 – Supports game sound and voice chat via USB. Requires HDMI Adapter for mixing.

A50 Wireless + Base Station Gen 3 & Gen 4 – Supports game sound and voice chat via USB. Requires HDMI Adapter for mixing.



There are few greater travesties than buying gaming hardware or accessories, only to find out that it isn’t compatible with your gear. This is even worse in the strange gap period we find ourselves in where the next generation of consoles is fast approaching and companies are scrambling to figure out compatibility through Sony’s relative silence.

While the need for an adapter for compatibility is a bummer, at least Astro is giving its fans a discount and a heads-up. Will more hardware makers be announcing similar lists soon? Keep an eye open for more details as we stumble towards the PS5 launch this holiday.

[Source: Astro]