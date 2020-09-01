Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s most compelling feature is the rift tether mechanic, whereby the titular characters hop through a dimension rift to travel to another part of a map or a different world entirely. As evidenced in gameplay footage, the two don’t always get it right the first time. As such, Ratchet and Clank have been seen passing through various worlds in the dimensional rift, before finally landing safely inside of another. Apparently, these glimpses at other worlds aren’t mere teases. They’re actually “fully fleshed out,” suggesting players may be able to explore them at some point.

Game Director Mike Daly divulged as much in a recent interview with The Washington Post. Daly told the publication, “One of the cool things about it, is that it’s all still live gameplay where you can control your character. All those worlds that you’re traveling through during those sequences are real, fully fleshed out worlds that you could just, like, stop and play in under other circumstances.” Daly’s comment doesn’t seem to outright confirm these locales will eventually become explorable. Should that be the case, though, it’s not yet clear how players will navigate them.

Insomniac Games announced the title a couple of months ago during Sony’s PlayStation 5 games event. The franchise’s new entry resurfaced just last week at gamescom: Opening Night Live, complete with an extended look at uncut gameplay. When Insomniac intends to show off more of Rift Apart in action remains to be seen.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release for PlayStation 5 sometime during the console’s launch window. The PS5 itself still lacks a firm release date, though Sony maintains that a holiday 2020 release remains on the cards.

