Tokyo Game Show organizers and several game companies have revealed plans for TGS 2020 Online, which kicks off later this month. Square Enix counts among the list of virtual exhibitors and has, thus, unveiled its full line-up of games. Titles such as Marvel’s Avengers and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory are expected. However, most interesting is news that PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall will take part in the event to some degree.
Late last year, PlatinumGames told fans to expect more news regarding Babylon’s Fall in summer 2020. But in recently noting that production is “progressing well,” the studio announced it could not unleash any fresh details just yet. Square Enix’s TGS 2020 Online line-up suggests new information is on the way, though.
The complete list for Square Enix’s TGS 2020 line-up is as follows:
- Babylon’s Fall
- Balan Wonderworld
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend
- Dragon Quest X Online
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project
- Dragon Quest Monsters 2: Iru and Luca’s Marvelous Mysterious Key
- Dragon Quest Rivals Ace
- Dragon Quest Tact
- Dragon Quest Walk
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius
- Final Fantasy Trading Card Game
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Manga UP!
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Romancing SaGa Re: Universe
- Square Enix Music
- Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi
- War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
Due to the global pandemic, organizers were forced to cancel TGS’ usual on-site event. Clearly, a digital version of the show is still on track and will begin in a few weeks on September 24th.
[Source: Square Enix via Gematsu]