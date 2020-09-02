Developer Midgar Studio announced its turn-based role-playing game Edge of Eternity several years ago. Apparently, there’s finally light at the end of a long development tunnel. The title, which pays homage to classic JRPGs, will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms sometime in spring 2021.

Edge of Eternity is presently in beta via Steam Early Access. For a glimpse of what to expect, check out the trailer released ahead of the beta launch last month:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Touted as an “enthralling JRPG adventure,” Edge of Eternity aims to tell a compelling story about hope and sacrifice. Players will explore Heryon, a world ravaged by a “mysterious invader.” The conflict is spurred on by an opposition to magic and technology, but grows worse as a new threat arises. Assuming the roles of brother/sister duo Daryon and Selene, players are Heryon’s only hope to find a cure for what’s know as the Corrosion.

Edge of Eternity is a Kickstarter project that first hit the crowdfunding platform in February 2015. By the end of its first day, Midgar Studio’s Kickstarter campaign had amassed an impressive $25,000 in support from more than 550 backers. The campaign’s original funding goal asked for $44,000, which has since been eclipsed many times over. As of now, Edge of Eternity has gained over $161,000 from approximately 4,000 supporters.

Because most of the stretch goals were reached, the JRPG seems as though it will offer quite the robust experience. One goal that stands out in particular is the involvement of Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger, Xenoblade Chronicles), an industry legend who is lending his talents to Edge of Eternity’s soundtrack.

[Source: Midgar Studio via Wccftech]