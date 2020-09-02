WB Games Montréal unveiled Gotham Knights last month during DC FanDome. The reveal and gameplay trailers confirmed long-running rumors about the Bat-family’s taking center-stage, minus Batman. However, concrete details concerning the cast weren’t public until now. The development team has announced who will bring Alfred, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood to life next year. As of now, though, there’s still no official word on who lent their talents to Batman’s voice in the original reveal trailer.

The WB studio made a Twitter thread, which begins with the following post, showcasing each voice actor attached to the main cast of characters.

America Young, who featured in Geek Therapy and Saints Row IV, assumes the role of Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl. Christopher Sean of Days of Our Lives and Star Wars Resistance fame voices Batman’s first protégé, Dick Grayson/Nightwing. Dwight in Shining Armor’s Sloane Morgan Siegel lends his voice to Tim Drake’s Robin. Stephen Oyoung, who played Mister Negative in Marvel’s Spider-Man, was brought in to play Jason Todd’s Red Hood. And, finally, General Hospital alum Gildart Jackson voices Alfred Pennyworth.

As noted above, WB Games Montréal has yet to confirm who voiced Batman in the original trailer, though IMDb currently says Troy Baker. Many fans assumed Roger Craig Smith had reprised his role from Arkham Origins, but the actor debunked such speculation several weeks ago. Apparently, Smith knows nothing about the project at all, but given that the project is not part of Rocksteaedy’s Arkham-verse, it’s not surprising to hear a new voice actor in the role. Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, however, is part of that universe.

Gotham Knights will launch across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms on an unspecified date in 2021.

[Source: Gotham Knights on Twitter]