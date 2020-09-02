Talk about a foregone conclusion, huh? PlayStation Blog has opened up the August PlayStation Players’ Choice poll but there’s only one game that is going to get chosen off of this list. And let me tell ya, it ain’t going to be Samurai Jack or Hyper Scape, you dig? With Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout settings records, winning hearts and minds, and having brands outbid one another for on a custom skin for charity, it almost feels like Fall Guys is one of the most important games of 2020. After all, what other game could become the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time after less than a month? With more than 21 million players, the beans are almost certain to have it in the bag.

The Players’ Choice polls are open! Vote now to help decide August’s best new game: https://t.co/9PxCo6OV4u pic.twitter.com/gSMEr29GMS — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2020

Take at the full list of nominees that fans can vote on until 11:59 pm PST on September 6.

The Alto Collection

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Death end re;Quest 2

Descenders

EA Sports UFC 4

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition

Hyper Scape

The Last Campfire

Madden NFL 21

Manifold Garden

Mortal Shell

New Super Lucky’s Tale

No Straight Roads

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

PGA Tour 2K21

Project Cars 3

Road to Guangdong

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Skully

Spiritfarer

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

West of Dead

Windbound

Even in a month like August that is no slouch when it comes to new games, Fall Guys is still going to take the crown thanks to sheer momentum and cult of personality. Yet through Fall Guys’ popularity, it’s worth looking at other games on this list. In one writer’s totally subjective opinion, the game of August–and of the year–is indie darling Spiritfarer, the platformer/management sim that tasks players with escorting the deceased to their final destination. But it certainly hasn’t captured nearly as many players, and in many ways, this vote is a popularity contest.

Go vote on this month’s poll and let us know below which game you chose and why. Surely some of you out there are shirking the wisdom of the crowd and voting for something off the beaten path.