Save Big on PS Exclusives in PlayStation Store Essential Picks Sale

There’s another PlayStation Store Sale, and this is perhaps one of the best we’ll get until the inevitable holiday sales later this year. This week’s PlayStation Store Essential Picks Sale is headlined by the likes of huge PS4 essentials such as The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5 Royale, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and deep discounts on more exclusives. If you’ve been waiting for all 2020 to pull the trigger on some of the biggest and most talked about games, then this is your moment.

Some games have discounts as much as 90% off their normal prices. Many PS4 exclusives are discounted about half price, letting you get hits like Days Gone and Spider-Man for just $19.99. With just a couple months to go until next-gen, tide yourself over with any of these essential PlayStation 4 games you may have missed this generation.

Tiptoe over to PS Store tomorrow for savings on #TheLastOfUsPartII and more Here’s your first look at the lineup: https://t.co/KH6uAk1sPG pic.twitter.com/7SK78Jc24t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2020

The PlayStation Blog details the finer points of the Essential Picks Sale, which starts today and runs through September 16, and you can check out the discount prices for each game on the PlayStation Store directly.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield V

BioShock: The Collection

Borderlands 3 – Season Pass

Borderlands 3 – Super Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition

Code Vein

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Days Gone

Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition

Death Stranding

Death Stranding: Digital Deluxe Edition

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition

Dreams

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

For Honor: Complete Edition

God of War

God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II

Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition

Hitman 2 – Gold Edition

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Journey: Collector’s Edition

Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition

Just Cause 4: Complete Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NASCAR Heat 5

NASCAR HEAT 5 – July Pack 2

NASCAR Heat 5: Gold Edition

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Nioh 2 Season Pass

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Skyforge – Firestarter Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: 105000 Argents

Skyforge: 11750 Argents

Skyforge: 24000 Argents

Skyforge: 50000 Argents

Skyforge: Archer Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: Kinetic Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0

Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition

Tour de France 2020

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Warface – Essential Pack

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

WipEout Omega Collection

XCOM 2 Collection

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Some of the standout prices include God of War for $14.99, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition for $19.99, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for $29.99, and more. Some prices may not show up until you hit checkout, and there are a few bonus discounts for people who have a PS Plus subscription too. Act quick though. The sale only lasts through the end of the day on September 16th and then these games go back to full price. Are you planning to pick anything up from the PlayStation Store Essentials Sale?