Though originally slated to launch in July, Dark Screen Games’ Bounty Battle will now arrive this month. The 2D brawler hits the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on September 10th.
In announcing the revised launch date, Dark Screen Games and publisher Merge Games unleashed an animated trailer. It’s replete with instances of well-known indie game characters duking it out across different fields of battle. See the new trailer in the video linked below:
In a PlayStation Blog post, Designer and Project Lead François von Orelli describes Bounty Battle as an “all-star indie fighter,” where players win by draining their opponent’s health bar. However, in certain arenas, victory is obtainable by knocking a foe off the stage. The game will launch with several different modes, such as Challenge Mode, Tournament, Versus, Tutorial, and Training Room. A total of 16 arenas are on the docket as well, a number of which were derived from some of the featured indie properties.
Bounty Battle is set to boast a robust roster, too, complete with more than 25 characters from over 22 notable indie titles. Those games include each of the following:
- Awesomenauts
- Axiom Verge
- Battle Chasers Nightwar
- Blocks that Matter
- Blubber Busters
- Darkest Dungeon
- Dead Cells
- Death’s Gambit
- Doko Roko
- EITR
- Flinthook
- Guacamelee!
- Jotun
- Nuclear Throne
- Oddmar
- Owlboy
- Pankapu
- Ruin of the Reckless
- SteamWorld Dig
- Super Comboman
- The Bug Butcher
- Tower of Samsara
Each character brings with them their own unique fighting style and special attacks. Moreover, they all have a minion, which players can summon to help out during a match.
Bounty Battle launches next week on September 10th.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]