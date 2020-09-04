Harmonix Music Mixing Game Fuser Release Date Set for November 10

Fuser, the upcoming music-mixing game from genre legends Harmonix, launches on November 10. Fuser blends rhythm elements with the creative side of being a DJ, allowing players to mix tracks on the fly using over 100 songs from all genres and eras as far back as the 1960s. Customization and player creativity is at the center of Fuser’s design, letting players put together their own festivals and mixes using a lot of different tools. Want the vocals from a country song, drums from a rock track, and funky bass line from a 70s jam, overlayed by a piano melody of your making? It’s totally possible in Fuser.

Harmonix is well known for its music and rhythm games. Even before they kicked off the plastic instrument craze with 2005’s Guitar Hero, they made the Sony published Frequency for the PS2 in 2001. The studio’s history is full of different types of music games across all platforms and styles, usually pioneering innovation in the genre that so many others have tried to follow. Two of their more recent projects were the mobile-exclusive card collector mixing game DropMix, and the VR-exclusive rhythm shooter Audica.

Much like past games, it looks like Hamronix may have plans to support Fuser long term too. DLC songs are already queued up beyond the 100+ tracks in the base game. Players who preorder will get access to three exclusive DLC songs (Dua Lipa’s “New Rules,” Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke.” and The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”), and those who purchase the VIP Edition will gain an additional 25 DLC songs right at launch. Harmonix has so far only listed about half of the songs coming to the base game, and hasn’t yet detailed what tracks will be included in the VIP pack. They also haven’t talked about DLC song packs and post-launch plans just yet, but already having extra DLC songs at release is a good sign for the ongoing support and growth Fuser.

Fuser launches on November 10th for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. There’s no word yet on next-gen versions, but the current-gen version should function with your PS5 via backwards compatibility.