GameStop has set in motion its Labor Day Games Sale, which kicked off today and ends on September 7th. The latest sale at GameStop knocks up to 50 percent off of dozens of PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One titles. It also offers a few “sweet deals” for a variety of collectibles, shirts, and accessories.

Some of the more notable game discounts on PS4 include The Last of Us Part II for $49.99, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at $29.99, and Control for $19.99. Other noteworthy discounts have Injustice 2 Legendary Edition priced at $14.99, Mortal Kombat 11 for $29.99, Hitman 2 at $14.99, Need for Speed Heat for $29.99, and Resident Evil 3 Remake at $39.99.

Players looking to pick up more online-centric titles are in luck, too. Rainbow Six: Siege currently costs $14.99. Meanwhile, Dead by Daylight boasts a sale price of $19.99. And Anthem can be purchased for a mere $4.99. It is worth mentioning these prices are for new copies of all of the above games. Pre-owned versions of each are a part of the Labor Day Games Sale for a slightly lower price, as well.

As previously noted, GameStop also included a number of collectible items, shirts, and accessories in its Labor Day sale. All Funko Pop! Vinyl figures that cost $8.98 or less are applicable for the buy one, get one free deal. In addition, clearance action figurines and statues are listed as 25 percent off. Plus, clearance shirts cost $5 throughout the sale period. 25 percent discounts also apply to houseware items and accessories, the latter of which includes socks, backpacks, and watches.

Don’t forget there’s also the PlayStation Store Essential Picks Sale running now, which discounts a number of big PS4 exclusives and essential PlayStation titles you may have missed throughout the console generation.

[Source: GameStop via Wario64 on Twitter]