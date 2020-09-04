Ubisoft’s Gods & Monsters, which is now known as Immortals: Fenyx Rising, will release on December 3rd. That’s according to a now-deleted Microsoft Store page, screenshots of which were shared by Twitter user Wario64.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising, along with Skull & Bones, had been in development hell for a while. The game was originally scheduled for release in February this year but reportedly went through a number of “reboots.” In June, Google Stadia accidentally released a playable build of the game, the state of which gave the impression that Fenyx Rising was still stuck somewhere in early development. However, Ubisoft clarified that the footage was from its E3 2019 demo.

Previous reports indicated that the title won’t launch until 2021 but it looks like it’ll just about make it for a release this year.

Fenyx Rising will send players on a quest to save Greek gods from a “dark curse.” Fenyx will battle powerful mythological beasts and solve puzzles along the way. Key features listed by the Microsoft Store are as follows:

Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

Discover a stylized open world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

We’ll get more information about Immortals: Fenyx Rising during Ubisoft Forward on September 10th so stay tuned.