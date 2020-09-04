Officer Dick is back as a secret character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, and this time, the super-serious skateboard-cracking no-shenanigans rent-a-cop turned skater is played by none other than Jack Black. Now it makes sense why Black was featured so heavily in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 reveal. Black revealed a behind the scenes video of the photogrammetry, motion capture, and voice over work used for the Officer Dick role in a new JablinskiGames video today, celebrating the release of the game.

But how do you go about unlocking Officer Dick? It’s going to take some work. First you’ll need to create a custom skater, and then complete all 24 of the unique Create-a-Skater challenges while using them as your selected character. Specifically, his unlock comes from completing the “Rags to Riches” challenge, which is awarded for finishing all of the custom skater challenges. It’s not going to be an easy task though. Some of the later challenges get rather tough and quite specific, which will make unlocking him quite the accomplishment for most players.

There are two other Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 secret characters as well. One is the Alien, hinted at in the game’s launch trailer and now confirmed. To get Alien, you need to find and run over the alien dolls that are hidden across the game’s 19 levels, one in each. You’ll have to scour the corners of every level, places you wouldn’t normally skate into, but if you don’t want to put in the work of finding them yourself, this video guide has the locations of every one.

Finally Ripper, which is the skeleton mascot for the Powell-Peralta skateboarding company, is unlocked by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game (also included with the Collector’s Edition). Right now, there’s no known way to unlock Ripper other than this, but is so far the only paid extra content in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Jack Black is no stranger to games. He’ll also be playing a character (and wrote a song for) Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2.

In our review, we called Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 “perfect,” thrilled by how Vicarious Visions balances our memories of the original games with meaningful updates decades later. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.