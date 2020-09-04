Back in July, NPD reported that The Last of Us Part II‘s lifetime dollar sales are now the third highest for a Sony-published game in U.S. history, behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War. While Naughty Dog’s polarizing title has yet to surpass these two in terms of sales (it’s on track to do that), the game has already beaten them in one aspect: completion rate.

According to PlayStation Network data shared by Ungeek, 58 percent of those who played The Last of Us II unlocked the gold trophy associated with completing the campaign. In comparison, 51.8 percent of God of War owners unlocked the campaign completion trophy and only 50.7 percent of Spider-Man owners saw the story through to the end.

We checked these stats on PSN ourselves and can confirm that they are accurate. While PSN does not account for trophies that haven’t been synchronized with its server, and/or any potentially glitches that lock people out of trophies, these two factors wouldn’t make a huge difference. These stats are also noteworthy because God of War and Spider-Man have shorter campaigns than The Last of Us II, which a number of people felt was a little bloated.

Nevertheless, The Last of Us II’s success cannot be undermined despite the ruckus surrounding its release.

For the curious souls, Ungeek provided some other completion rates, which you can check out below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 53.3%

God of War – 51.8%

Marvel’s Spider-Man – 50.7%

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – 50.3%

Detroit: Become Human – 49%

Ghost of Tsushima – 38.2%

Horizon Zero Dawn – 34.5%

Days Gone – 34%

Death Stranding – 29.3%

Red Dead Redemption II – 28.6%

[Source: Ungeek via DualShockers]