Last month, VIZIO announced a partnership with Square Enix as the official TV and soundbar for Marvel’s Avengers, and now that partnership could get you a new gaming setup. Every week through December 31, VIZIO will be giving away a TV, soundbar, and digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers. And it’s as simple as filling out the entry form on their website.

The TVs and soundbars being given away will vary depending on the week.

For weeks ending on September 11, 2020, September 18, 2020, September 25, 2020, October 2, 2020, October 9, 2020, October 16, 2020, October 23, 2020:

A VIZIO – 65″ Class M-Series Quantum Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

A VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (Model No. V51-H6)

A digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers

For weeks ending on October 30, 2020, November 6, 2020, November 13, 2020, November 20, 2020, November 27, 2020, December 11, 2020, December 18, 2020, December 25, 2020, December 31, 2020:

A VIZIO – 65” P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV

A VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (Model No. V51-H6)

A digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers

And the biggest week, which could net you an enormous 85″ screen TV and VIZIO’s high-end Elevate soundbar, which includes support for Dolby Atmos, December 4, 2020:

A VIZIO – 85″ P-Series Class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast Smart TV HDR

An Elevate Sound Bar 5.1.4

A digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers

That’s 17 chances to win across the next four months. We’ve previously lauded VIZIO products as part of our gaming setups here at PSLS, including them in last year’s holiday buyer’s guide staff picks and giving high marks to one of their Atmos-enabled 5.1.4 soundbars.

Better still, VIZIO’s newest TVs are all next-gen ready, featuring HDMI 2.1 and supporting 4K at 120 fps. Winning this sweepstakes could get your living room gaming setup ready just in time for next-gen consoles to drop. After all, you’re going to want a TV that can support the capabilities of your new PS5. Marvel’s Avengers also includes a free upgrade to the next-gen version, making this the perfect package to begin your next-generation console journey this holiday. And all just for filling out the entry form.

Marvel’s Avengers is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles are available.