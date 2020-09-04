Numskull Designs has partnered up with Bungie again for even more officially licensed Destiny 2 merch ahead of the Beyond Light expansion’s release in November, and it’s all coming later this month.

The headliner of the new range of Destiny 2: Beyond Light products is the Exo Stranger statue, depicting a mysterious character who hasn’t been seen since the conclusion of the original Destiny’s main campaign. She’s back now at the center of the Guardians’ newest venture to Europa to obtain the powers of Darkness and investigate the Deep Stone Crypt. Numskull’s Exo Stranger statue stands 10″ tall and was made in partnership with the cinematics team at Bungie to get all the details just right. The Stranger statue comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the DLC, but can also be purchased separately at select retailers.

In addition to some general merch like shirts, hats, mugs, and pins, the new lineup also includes additions to the Destiny range of TUBBZ Cosplaying Ducks. New characters include The Stranger, Drifter (complete with Gambit coin clutched in his wingtip), and Saint-14. They join Cayde-6, Sweeper Bot, Eris Morn, and Lord Shaxx.

You can start preordering the new Beyond Light line of merch now, expected to release later this month. More than likely it was originally meant to coincide with Beyond Light’s release before Bungie delayed the expansion to November, but the good news is we can get a piece of the upcoming content while we wait.

Numskull also has a huge variety of other officially licensed gaming merch you aren’t going to find anywhere else, from other Destiny products like bathrobes and a onesie, to their recent line of retro-inspired classic PlayStation gear.

Are you interested in any of the Numskull Destiny 2 Beyond Light gear? Which cosplaying duck is your favorite?