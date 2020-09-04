Yesterday, Twitch held a livestream for its Chat’s Choice Awards during which viewers noticed a PlayStation 5 sitting on a table in the distance. Thousands of souls hungry for some next-gen news flocked to the stream, threads popped up on Reddit and ResetEra quizzing how streamers got a hold of the console, and while some folks were skeptical about what they were seeing, the official Twitch appeared to tease some kind of news or reveal, convincing folks that something was about to happen.

We were trolled. That PS5 was actually a cake.

Host Mari Takahashi got up from her seat during the stream, started talking about Ghost of Tsushima, then launched a sword right into the heart of the PS5, revealing a cake.

Jebaited Everything is cake, after all. pic.twitter.com/NTL3zONYJr — Twitch (@Twitch) September 4, 2020

The lack of information regarding next-gen consoles’ price tags and release dates has begun agitating fans. We know that Microsoft is targeting a November release but Sony has been completely mum about its plans. UK retailers recently reported that the company is splashing a considerable amount of money on marketing activities for one week in mid November, suggesting that the PS5 will be out during the same period. It has also been reported that the PS5 will be out a little later than the Xbox One X, which is expected to release during the first week of November.

That said, Covid-19 has thwarted a lot of plans this year and insiders have said that both Sony and Microsoft have made provisions for release windows potentially slipping.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.