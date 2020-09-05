Multiplayer footage from the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has leaked ahead of the reveal event scheduled for Wednesday, September 9th. The video, which was “accidentally” streamed on Twitch is being actively scrubbed by Activision but Reddit has a copy up, in case you’re curious.

The six-minute gameplay below showcases a six-versus-six escort mission set in a Miami map, where one team is tasked with protecting a VIP until extraction and the other team has to prevent their opponents from doing so. You can see health bars for the enemies as well as yourself, there appear to be no tactical sprint or doors, and we see five attachments again.

This footage has been ripped from a stream so don’t expect high quality, but it gives you an idea of what to expect. So without further ado, check it out.

And here’s a YouTube upload, in case the Reddit video is gone by the time you get to it.

Black Ops Cold War‘s initial release in set for November 13th. We say “initial” because we still don’t know when next-gen consoles will release, although retail sources do point to a mid November launch. In the meantime, you can take the multiplayer for a spin yourself when the beta goes live. According to the Arabic version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s in-game store, the game will “get early access to the Open Beta starting October 8, first on PS4.”

Tune in on September 9th for the official reveal as we’ll be covering it here on PlayStation LifeStyle.