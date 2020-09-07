No PS5 News or Announcements This Week, Sony to Focus on PSVR

Down to just over two months until next-gen consoles are expected to release, it looks like we’ll have to go through yet another week without any PS5 news. The PlayStation Blog detailed a week filled with upcoming PSVR news and reveals, managing expectations by saying “there’ll be no PS5-related news.”

Every day through Friday, Sony plans on putting a spotlight on upcoming PSVR titles, both with brand new announcements and updates to games we know about. These announcements will hit at 7 am PST each day, but Sony, knowing the hunger fans have for PS5 news, was clear to spell out that it would not include any kind of PS5 news or announcements. “And as mentioned, this is all about the games. So to manage expectations, there’ll be no PS5-related news.”

Rumors had been mounting of a September 9th event to reveal the PS5 price and release date. September 9th is the 25-year anniversary for the original PlayStation’s North American release, but it doesn’t look like it fits into Sony’s marketing reveal and release plans for the PS5. This isn’t the first time Sony’s needed to set expectations for an event. Previous State of Play broadcasts have come with disclaimers that there would be no PS5 hardware news in order to manage wild rumors that can get out of control. The company had to deal with rumors earlier this year regarding PS5 preorders going live that didn’t end up being true.

Sony’s PSVR-focused week also comes with a PSVR PlayStation Store sale that will kick off on Wednesday, September 9th, featuring discounts on a number of PSVR games including:

Arizona Sunshine

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth

Borderlands 2 VR

Everybody’s Golf VR

Farpoint

Firewall Zero Hour

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Superhot VR

Tetris Effect

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Make sure to check back to the PlayStation Store on Wednesday to see the full range of PSVR games on sale.

With just two months to go until the expected November release of next-gen consoles, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the PS5, price and release date being core among them, but also including the long-promised hardware tear down and a look at the UI and its features. Signups recently opened for players to register their interest in preordering a PS5 whenever those open up, but stops short of announcing anything else. And it looks like we’re going to go yet another week without any PS5 news from Sony.

When do you think Sony will finally reveal the PS5 price and release date, and when will preorders open up?

