Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab certainly counted as a highlight of Sony’s PlayStation 5 games event this past June. Few details have surfaced in the months since then, but a Game Informer cover story is unleashing a steady stream of new information. Most notably, there now exists a bit more insight about the indie title’s price. At the very least, Ember Lab has confirmed the action-adventure game will not launch with a $60 price tag.

In a Q&A with Game Informer, developers from Ember Lab answered myriad questions about the upcoming experience. One question and answer centered on the game’s cost, which is not yet set in stone. The developer told Game Informer the following: “Kena: Bridge of Spirits isn’t going to be priced at $60. We don’t know the exact price yet, but it won’t cost as much as a traditional full-priced retail game. If you buy it on PS4, you can upgrade the game to PS5 at no additional cost, too.”

Of course, the Q&A is replete with other interesting tidbits. For one, the titular character’s name is actually pronounced KAY-nuh. Ember Lab also confirmed that Bridge of Spirits isn’t an open-world game. Players will instead encounter a village early on that acts as a hub space. Beyond that, the world is navigated via “several connected regions.” As a “wide-linear experience,” straying from the beaten path will unlock secrets and other things worth discovering. In addition, the developer let it be known that microtransactions won’t play a part.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launches on an unspecified date this holiday season for the PS4, PS5, and PC platforms. PlayStation 5 still lacks a firm release date, too. But at least fans with money to burn can preorder 24K Gold, Rose Gold, or Platinum versions of the next-gen console today.

