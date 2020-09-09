PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Gets Call of Duty Endowment DLC to Support Veterans

For the second time ever, the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) United pack is being featured in an Activision game that isn’t Call of Duty. Such a pack is now available to purchase in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for the price of $4.99. As with previous C.O.D.E. packs, all of the proceeds will go directly to helping veterans obtain high-quality jobs.

The C.O.D.E. United Pack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 includes a bundle of seven items, each designed for use in the Create-a-Skater mode. This particular bundle includes all of the following clothing items, decks, and wheels:

  • United T-Shirt
  • United Pants
  • United Wheel Set
  • United Hat
  • United Beanie
  • Two United Camo Decks (One Tie-Dye; One Traditional Camo)

Activision will only leave this offer on the table for the THPS 1 + 2 C.O.D.E. United Pack until December 31, 2021. However, the offer is set to also come to a close if the goal of $500,000 USD is raised before the DLC’s aforementioned expiration date.

The pack’s tie-dye design was created by long-time THPS and COD fan Ricardo Gonzalez, artist and founder of It’s a Living. According to a post on Activision’s official blog, in creating the design, Gonzalez was inspired to incorporate the “United” symbolism to represent the partnership between Activision and the Endowment program.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Players can purchase the Call of Duty Endowment United Pack through the PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, or Microsoft Store for $4.99.

[Source: Activision Blog via GameSpot]