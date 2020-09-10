Ubisoft recently confirmed the new title for its game formally known as Gods & Monsters. The project from AC Odyssey developer Ubisoft Quebec is now known as Immortals: Fenyx Rising, partially named after the protagonist–Fenyx. Today, the action-adventure project finally resurfaced, receiving new gameplay footage and details. As previously leaked on the Microsoft Store, Immortals: Fenyx Rising will launch later this year on December 3rd. Ubisoft will launch the title on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series platforms.

The new information went live during today’s Ubisoft Forward event, which unveiled the Ancient Greece setting. In addition, Immortals: Fenyx Rising’s “epic” tale will be narrated by Prometheus and Zeus. That journey will involve, Fenyx–a player-created character–having to save the Gods from a most dangerous threat, Typhon.

See the world premiere trailer in the video linked below:

In other Ubisoft-related news, the publisher shared a video of CEO Yves Guillemot ahead of the event. The four-minute video sees Guillemot address the claims and issues that have plagued Ubisoft for the last several months, including allegations of abuse and concerns over its insensitivity towards Black Lives Matter. According to Guillemot, change is coming but “will take time.” In an effort to engender said change, the publisher will invest in a new graduate program. Moreover, $1 million is being donated to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

While it would’ve been nice to see Guillemot’s message during the live show, the Ubisoft Twitter account claims this move wasn’t possible due to “time constraints.” The CEO’s video should, however, feature in Ubisoft Forward’s VOD versions online.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising hits stores later this year on December 3rd.