The Watch Dogs franchise’s original protagonist, Aiden Pearce, will return to the series as post-launch DLC for Watch Dogs: Legion. Pearce is on track to feature as a playable character, complete with his own unique story arc. Interestingly, Pearce counts as just one of four additional playable heroes that will feature in Watch Dogs: Legion’s Season Pass content. Developer Ubisoft Toronto plans to share the rest of its post-launch DLC roadmap in the coming weeks. At present, there’s no release date attached to this particular batch of content.

Ubisoft announced Aiden Pearce’s future appearance in a teaser trailer during yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward. Get a first look at an older Pearce in the video below:

According to the title’s Live Producer, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, the standalone DLC will see an “older but not necessarily wiser” Aiden Pearce make a comeback. The content should open a brand-new chapter in his story, though Ubisoft Toronto has yet to divulge what that may entail.

Watch Dogs: Legion’s Season Pass comes packed in the Gold, Ultimate and Collector editions, each of which are currently available for preorder. All in all, the DLC will debut a new story expansion, extra DedSec missions, four unique heroes (Pearce included), a DedSec car skin, and the franchise’s original game from 2014.

And Pearce wasn’t the only surprise character announced during Ubisoft Forward. British musician Stormzy is coming to the latest Watch Dogs entry, as well. The mission in which he features, “Fall on My Enemies,” involves Stormzy asking players to help broadcast his new song, “Rainfall” feat. Tiana Major9. Ubisoft premiered his music video during yesterday’s event, but it will release in full on October 1st. Apparently, the entirety of the video was created in Watch Dogs: Legion’s engine.

Watch Dogs: Legion hits stores next month on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It will also be available at launch for next-gen consoles. Players who purchase a copy on current-gen will receive access to a free next-gen upgrade.