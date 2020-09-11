The Division 2‘s upcoming PvE mode, “The Summit,” will soon launch as a Season 3 update for “Warlords of New York.” Massive Entertainment plans to release the new mode later this month on September 22nd. When it arrives, Division Agents will be tasked with climbing a 100-story skyscraper, all while battling enemies along the way. Players who own the “Warlords of New York” expansion will gain access to “The Summit” at no extra charge.

Massive Entertainment shared the release details, alongside a preview trailer for “The Summit,” during Ubisoft Forward‘s pre-show. Get a look the 100-story challenge in the following video:

The Summit is coming soon as a free update to The Division 2. Take on a replayable challenge where agents navigate a 100-story skyscraper to take on progressively difficult foes, and earn increasingly better rewards. Start your climb to the top on September 22. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) September 10, 2020

Players will have the option to either ascend the tower solo or in a team of up to four Agents. The myriad factions fought during the journey won’t count as the only enemies, either. Every 10th floor of the building should provide a new boss fight, which doubles as a checkpoint. If that’s not enough of a challenge, randomized objectives are sure to considerably increase the replayability factor.

In addition to unveiling “The Summit’s” September 22nd launch, developers outlined the sequel’s roadmap for the rest of 2020. Season 3 content goes live on September 22nd as well, debuting new gear, weapons, and events. Season 4 will arrive in December. A Special Event with the codename of Nightmare is set to roll out this winter.

The Division 2 is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Thanks to backward compatibility, the title will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It doesn’t seem that next-gen enhancements are a part of Massive Entertainment’s plans, though.

