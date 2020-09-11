Ahead of September 10th’s Ubisoft Forward, CEO Yves Guillemot addressed the many issues currently plaguing the company. He did so in a four-minute video, outlining forthcoming changes and the steps being taken to improve the workplace. While Guillemot’s message served as a solid step in the right direction, it unfortunately did not feature in the Ubisoft Forward stream itself. Instead, the publisher shared the video on Twitter an hour before the event began.

See Guillemot’s message in the video linked below:

Ahead of #UbiForward, a message from our CEO Yves Guillemot: pic.twitter.com/NDfOj4tFk7 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2020

In his message, Guillemot addresses abuse allegations, as well as concerns over Ubisoft’s insensitivity towards Black Lives Matter. He also apologizes to the abuse victims, acknowledging Ubisoft’s failure to protect them. As the CEO notes, though, “real change will take time.” To engender positive change within the company, Ubisoft intends to invest $1 million over the course of five years in a new graduate program. The program’s focus will center on creating opportunities at Ubisoft for underrepresented groups. Moreover, the French publisher promises to make additional donations to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.