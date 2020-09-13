Gearbox Software has announced that an enhanced version of Borderlands 3 will release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with support for 60 frames-per-second at 4K resolution in single-player mode.

All those who own a current-gen copy of the game will be entitled to a free upgrade provided that they are using the same family of consoles, of course. The upgrade will apply to all content that you’ve purchased alongside your save files. Gearbox emphasized that players will be able to carry everything over to the next gen.

In addition to the above, the upgraded version of Borderlands 3 will include four-player split-screen as well as the ability to split the screen horizontally or vertically in two-player co-op. Both these features will be added in via a free update for all players. The vertical split-screen option will also be added to current-gen versions.

That’s not all. Borderlands 3 is getting more content later this year, starting with a brand new game mode, a new skill tree for each Vault Hunter, and new Action skills to accompany the skill tree.

Finally, Gearbox detailed FL4K’s new “Trapper” skill tree as follows:

FL4K’s new Trapper skill tree emphasizes shields and survivability for both FL4K and their pet – plus FL4K’s new Action Skill: Gravity Snare, a throwable trap that tosses enemies up into the air before slamming them back into the ground. Enemies caught in its radius will have their attacks interrupted, giving FL4K a crowd control skill for the first time.

FL4K’s new pet option is a Hyperion Loaderbot, equipped with a range-based ION Loader for slow projectiles, BUL Loader to knock enemies into the air or roundhouse kick them, and WAR Loader that can toss grenades and missiles via an incendiary shotgun.