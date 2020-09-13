Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have revealed the contents of Godfall‘s Deluxe Edition and Ascended Edition alongside preorder bonuses. The prices below currently only apply to the PC version of the game. The companies noted that prices for the PS5 versions are “TBA,” so we’ve listed them for reference only.

Preorder Bonuses

Chrome Valorplate Skins (Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk)

Red Typhon Valorplate Skin

Starter Pack Items (Set of early Augments, Amulet Trink, and Ring Trinket)

Zer0’s Sword

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base Game

Expansion 1

Ascended Edition ($89.99)

Base Game

Expansion 1

Gold Valorplate Skins (Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk)

Orange Vertigo Valorplate Skin

Gold Weapon Pack

Gold Shield

Gold Royal Banner

Zodiac Knight Lobby Title

Gearbox also released two new trailers, showcasing combat and Zer0’s sword.

An official list of key features is as follows:

Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm

Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades

Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield

Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros

Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot

Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player PvE online co-op play

Godfall will release later this year for the PS5 as a console exclusive.