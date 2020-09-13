Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have revealed the contents of Godfall‘s Deluxe Edition and Ascended Edition alongside preorder bonuses. The prices below currently only apply to the PC version of the game. The companies noted that prices for the PS5 versions are “TBA,” so we’ve listed them for reference only.
Preorder Bonuses
- Chrome Valorplate Skins (Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk)
- Red Typhon Valorplate Skin
- Starter Pack Items (Set of early Augments, Amulet Trink, and Ring Trinket)
- Zer0’s Sword
Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Base game
Deluxe Edition ($79.99)
- Base Game
- Expansion 1
Ascended Edition ($89.99)
- Base Game
- Expansion 1
- Gold Valorplate Skins (Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk)
- Orange Vertigo Valorplate Skin
- Gold Weapon Pack
- Gold Shield
- Gold Royal Banner
- Zodiac Knight Lobby Title
Gearbox also released two new trailers, showcasing combat and Zer0’s sword.
An official list of key features is as follows:
- Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm
- Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades
- Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield
- Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros
- Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot
- Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player PvE online co-op play
Godfall will release later this year for the PS5 as a console exclusive.