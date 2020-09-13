An anonymous 4Chan leaker has shared information about the upcoming Saints Row game, which is presumably titled Saints Row V. We usually disregard 4Chan leaks without a second thought, but quite a few of them turned out to be accurate earlier this year, and some of the details this “leak” contains falls in line with previously released official information. However, take all of this with a customary grain of salt.

According to the poster, Saints Row V‘s story will be a continuation of Saints Row: The Third, with Saints Row IV and Gat Out of Hell events referenced as having taken place within a television show in the universe. You’ll play as a new Saint and your enemies will be the older Saints, who have now formed their own evil empire. Other antagonists include various gangs, like a motorcycle gang called the Wolf Pack, who you can team up with to bring down the old Saints.

Saints Row V is reportedly set in a modern and expanded version of Stilwater. There will be no super powers, and the game’s tone will be somewhat of a fusion of the first three installments.

As far as the gameplay is concerned, character customization is reportedly somewhat similar to Saints Row 2‘s system. Additionally, each body part can be customized and players can wear clothes in multiple ways. Saints Row V‘s weapon customization system is said to have more options than before as well.

According to the leaker, Saints Row V is currently in an early playable state and Volition has already invited some YouTubers and folks from the Saints Row community to check out the title. However, it won’t be out until late 2021 or early 2022, which Koch Media hinted at in a previous earnings call.

[Source: ResetEra]