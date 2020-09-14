Cyberpunk 2077 is still a couple of months out from release, but someone has already unlocked the Platinum Trophy. Of course, such an honor belongs to a CD Projekt RED developer. And their reveal of this noteworthy achievement interestingly offers a tinge of insight about the RPG’s full trophy list.

CD Projekt’s QA Lead Łukasz Babiel shared the following screenshot earlier today:

Just a normal day at work. pic.twitter.com/BYGs8Mmi2W — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) September 14, 2020

While the developer’s screenshot crops out specific trophies, the information on display is noteworthy to a degree. Notably, it confirms that Cyberpunk 2077’s full trophy list will consist of 45 trophies in total: 1 Platinum, 1 Gold, 17 Silver, and 26 Bronze. This list isn’t quite as robust as the one for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; barring DLC, it features 53 trophies–42 of which are Bronze.

That Cyberpunk 2077’s Platinum has been unlocked also suggests the title will stick to its forthcoming fall release date. Studio President Adam Kiciński confirmed as much during a recent investor meeting, saying that “everything is on track and we’re planning to launch it on 19 November.” What it doesn’t reveal, however, is just how tough this trophy list will be to complete. We’ll likely have to wait until closer to launch for the full trophy list to come out and give us a look at just what we’ll have to do around Night City to unlock that Platinum.

CD Projekt will unveil more about Cyberpunk 2077 during the next Night City Wire stream. The broadcast is scheduled for Friday, September 18th at 6:00pm CEST/9:00am PST. Viewers can expect to see a tour of Night City itself and get a sneak peek into the soundtrack’s creation.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches later this year on November 19th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Players who buy a copy on current-gen consoles will receive access to a next-gen upgrade for no extra charge. It’s unknown if the current and next-gen versions’ trophy lists will be separate or combined.

