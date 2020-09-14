Limited Run Games is teaming with id Software and Bethesda to launch physical versions of DOOM 64 on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Preorders for this limited release will go live next week on September 25th at 10:00am EST via Limited Run Games’ website. Those interested in picking up a copy for themselves will be able to secure preorders for four weeks after they open.

Limited Run shared its plans for the DOOM 64 release in the following Twitter post:

Slayers, it’s time to Rip and Tear: @DOOM 64 pre-orders open on September 25 for Nintendo Switch and PS4 at 10AM ET. See you in Hell. pic.twitter.com/hzddYI5ixj — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) September 14, 2020

In addition to a standard version of the boxed edition, Limited Run also has a Classic Edition in the works, which will cost $54.99. Preorders for it, too, are slated to open on September 25th and remain open for four weeks afterwards. The Classic Edition will launch complete with all of the following (though it’s not clear if this is a Switch-exclusive edition or available for the PS4 version as well):

Commemorative Nintendo 64 Cartridge (Same size as real cartridge, but non-functioning)

Double-sided 18″x24″ Poster

Classic Edition Retro Box

Behind the Scenes Interviews

Get a look at the Classic Edition’s contents in the image below:

At the time of writing, Limited Run has yet to confirm a release date for its limited DOOM 64 releases. The title is available to play digitally on modern consoles, having launched on the PlayStation Stores, Nintendo Game Store, and Xbox Live earlier this year. Of course, fans of the franchise can get their hellish fix by diving into this year’s DOOM Eternal, which, along with Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls Online, will receive a free next-gen upgrade for current-gen owners.

[Source: Limited Run Games on Twitter]